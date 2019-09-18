Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Decreased Stake by $802,389; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder First National Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $1.69 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, down from 7,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $359.62. About 365,888 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Serv Of America Incorporated has invested 2.81% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.29% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,096 shares. Strategic Global Ltd invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 7,510 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 8,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 290,356 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.03% stake. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 890,742 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,414 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Com accumulated 172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 12,452 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.54% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,990 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 33,259 shares to 45,109 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 53,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,254 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.