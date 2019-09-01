Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Cut Stake; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Rose While Peavine Capital Management Cut Its Position

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.23 million shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 125,941 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company holds 5.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.20M shares. Ami Investment Management holds 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,757 shares. 1.48 million were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. John G Ullman & stated it has 96,769 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Addison Cap Co owns 13,312 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 182,231 shares. 4,030 were accumulated by High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,235 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,822 were reported by Davis. Corsair Capital LP holds 1.57% or 43,308 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.58M shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 3.29% or 37.86M shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 27,786 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Epoch Prtn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,489 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 12,122 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.47 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 23,239 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Nicholas Invest Partners LP has 233,926 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 23,389 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 69,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Parkside Fin Bancorp Tru has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 77 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Sirios Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,381 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.