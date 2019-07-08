Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Upped Stake; As Hess Com (HES) Shares Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Has Upped by $1.29 Million Its Stake

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 284,302 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 35,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43M, up from 298,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 4.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associates invested in 27,801 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 4,358 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.1% or 8,090 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il owns 52,442 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% stake. Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 34,359 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 2.26% or 43,665 shares. Everence Cap holds 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,021 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 16,386 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. 1.62M are held by Everett Harris Ca. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.82M shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 3.21% or 117,310 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 314,852 shares stake.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares to 154,946 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.04% or 145,656 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp owns 19,973 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H Company stated it has 8,750 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 3,582 shares in its portfolio. Loews owns 11,425 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 594,423 shares. 448,899 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 1.29 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 16,297 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 69,555 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 4.22M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Centurylink Inv Management Comm invested in 16,233 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx reported 6,723 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. The insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. 442 shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $394,012 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 5,546 shares valued at $296,156 was sold by Goodell Timothy B.. The insider Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591. 218,220 shares valued at $12.10 million were sold by HESS JOHN B on Thursday, January 31.