Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Lowered Position by $886,158 as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Stake by $89.73 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 31,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 10.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $178.98. About 11.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 5.27 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 111,700 are owned by Weiss Multi. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 341,343 shares. D Scott Neal reported 1,759 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 44,883 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 64,404 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 2.05% or 286,547 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 278,770 shares or 2.6% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Ltd Llc holds 408,000 shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,562 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 221,197 shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv Management has invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan Co accumulated 5.93 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares to 54,521 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.