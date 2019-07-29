Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Holding; Moon Capital Management Has Lowered Agco (AGCO) Position by $62.46 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44B, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 393,294 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 31,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. On Friday, February 15 COLLAR GARY L sold $322,215 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital Ltd stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 3,047 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Strs Ohio reported 6,971 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 38,193 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,308 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 98 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 60,498 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 4,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 25,156 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.15% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.10M for 11.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.88% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.