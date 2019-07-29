Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Boston Advisors Lowered Position by $7.91 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Eulav Asset Management Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 67,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.23 million, down from 501,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Com reported 38,911 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Forte Lc Adv holds 0.65% or 15,397 shares. Miller Inv Management LP holds 14,379 shares. Archon Prns Llc holds 116,500 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,710 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 2.7% or 44,506 shares. Regions stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Management Lc holds 7.12% or 11.15M shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 30,642 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Tru Lta invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,000 are owned by Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Blackhill stated it has 71,500 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 71,466 shares. Duncker Streett And Communication stated it has 58,882 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18,045 shares to 40,188 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.