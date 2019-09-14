Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position Boosted by First Long Island Investors Llc; Private Ocean Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $888,030 as Share Value Rose

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68 million shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 14,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 349,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.79M, up from 334,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc accumulated 0.55% or 9,869 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.55% or 35,488 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.55% or 5,202 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 25 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 1.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eagle Asset invested in 0.68% or 635,219 shares. Brown Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 1.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Paloma Prtnrs Company holds 19,609 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 987 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 9,445 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 46,457 shares. Agf Invs has 160,215 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 3,301 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has 407,243 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Ltd Com has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 12,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 346,613 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 74,075 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 249,875 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 3.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks accumulated 1.04M shares. Marketfield Asset Management Lc accumulated 33,183 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc owns 92,247 shares. Wms Prns Lc invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Com has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,060 shares. Financial Incorporated reported 605 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,800 shares to 36,070 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,254 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).