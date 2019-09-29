Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 25,966 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 34,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 39,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 507,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.97M, up from 467,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 321,663 shares. 79,680 were accumulated by Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Lathrop Invest invested in 6.15% or 161,704 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Commerce Ma holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32.07M shares. Clean Yield stated it has 24,013 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 4,466 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 2.3% or 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Altfest L J And Inc has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,031 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99 million shares. 3,344 were accumulated by Allen Hldgs New York. 524,835 were reported by Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Llc holds 139,397 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 125,681 shares to 359,836 shares, valued at $33.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,171 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 658 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.22% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 1.48 million shares. 1,675 were reported by First Financial In. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 4,903 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The New York-based Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,811 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 24,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.12% or 84,748 shares. Planning Ltd Company holds 0.91% or 37,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 5,012 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company has 20,788 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 3,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West accumulated 0.04% or 3,663 shares.