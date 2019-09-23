Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Winch Advisory Services Lifted Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Upped Stake

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 7.50 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE)

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 18,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 71,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 53,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.18. About 9.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Associate Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,645 shares. & holds 46,982 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.14% or 231,762 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 26,252 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09% stake. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 124,472 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Becker Cap Management reported 2.1% stake. Professional Advisory Service reported 24,870 shares stake. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 200 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,798 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 121,206 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 101.54M shares stake. Cambridge Trust Com accumulated 103,775 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Co invested in 102,666 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0.9% or 731,407 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt has 32,154 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.33M shares or 6.21% of the stock. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Panagora Asset stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Managed Asset Portfolios Llc invested in 5.26% or 173,317 shares. 43,822 are held by Signature Est & Inv Advsr Lc. Sfmg Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 51,390 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth holds 13,230 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 259,341 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co reported 4.47 million shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny invested 4.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

