Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose While United American Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $1.18 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Rose, Crosslink Capital Has Lifted by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 29,560 shares to 149,040 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,998 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

