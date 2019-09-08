Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Winch Advisory Services Llc; Jacobs Asset Management Holds Stake in Loews (L)

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 49,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 1.08 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34,587 shares to 432,055 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 198,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,602 shares, and cut its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 277,096 are owned by Korea Inv. Nordea Investment Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 238,992 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Invesco Limited holds 3.68 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 809,135 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,254 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6,372 shares. 17,344 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Torray has invested 1.89% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,081 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc owns 15,600 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,933 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancshares N A has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.11M shares. Rothschild Prns holds 1.64% or 24,892 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd invested in 82,511 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 253,403 are held by Columbus Hill Management L P. Natixis holds 3.64M shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 3.61% or 205,361 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser, New Mexico-based fund reported 49,041 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Capital Mngmt stated it has 5.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). And Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,423 shares. 67,702 were reported by Bankshares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 743,649 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 250,260 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio.