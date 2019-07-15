Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lifted Holding

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 60,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 13,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 379,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard Prns Limited stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.92% stake. 3G Prns Lp owns 12.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 958,838 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Ltd owns 217,241 shares or 7.95% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 93,556 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 318,873 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 341,343 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Com has 98,228 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.37% or 60,560 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 27,013 shares in its portfolio. Jw Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi reported 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Nebraska-based Weitz Investment Inc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,839 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 12,859 shares to 20,499 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russel 1000 Value (IWD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Corporation owns 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 306,856 shares. Carlson Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 7,081 shares. Grassi Management has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 43,182 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 17,028 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 633,123 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 29,725 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company holds 1.65M shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,336 shares. 1.32 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Fdx Inc reported 20,914 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.73% or 861,065 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bahl And Gaynor holds 2.5% or 1.71M shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc Etn Sel Mlp (ATMP) by 15,333 shares to 129,468 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,581 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).