Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $4.87 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $173.78. About 3.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 41,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 884,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.36 million, up from 843,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 13.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested in 2.54% or 145,992 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp reported 82,390 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Guardian Trust Co accumulated 1.81% or 872,126 shares. Violich Capital accumulated 180,696 shares. C Wide Grp A S has 7.60 million shares. Markel Corp has invested 2.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,927 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,943 shares. Price Capital holds 33,115 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested in 32,944 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 157,000 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,590 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 690,193 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares to 627,575 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.38 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) by 18,560 shares to 14,645 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,849 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Com Incorporated holds 107,701 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,226 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 108,554 shares. Page Arthur B reported 37,680 shares. Sol Capital reported 34,299 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 4.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bankshares Of Newtown reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Com has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Services Incorporated invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Bank De holds 6.43 million shares. Bessemer Group owns 8.10 million shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio.

