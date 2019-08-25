Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $374,517 as Valuation Rose; K12 (LRN) Stake Has Increased by D-E Shaw & Company Inc

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 120,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 351,360 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 30/05/2018 – iQ Academy Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q EPS 32c; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration; 16/05/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Celebrates Its 10th Graduating Class; 13/03/2018 – Indiana Digital Learning School Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (Call) (NYSE:HFC) by 63,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 157,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,092 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,349 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 168,640 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Gotham Asset Management Llc has 9,580 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 396 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 253,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 256,375 shares. 8,662 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 273,141 shares. Georgia-based Voya Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.38M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 174,311 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited owns 24,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 377 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

