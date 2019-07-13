Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Hartline Investment Has Boosted Holding; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position in Now (DNOW) by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 134,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,628 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 710,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 679,925 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 107,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,681 were reported by Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut. Smith Moore & has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,760 are owned by Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company. Northstar Group reported 0.35% stake. L S Advsr owns 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,556 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 825,995 shares. Bell Comml Bank holds 0.61% or 19,244 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated has 439,336 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt invested in 4.23% or 186,807 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.05M shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs reported 219,335 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 131,997 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.21% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Capital Management Ltd holds 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 58,295 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 125,652 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). United Serv Automobile Association owns 72,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Addison Cap Com stated it has 27,230 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. City Hldg owns 12 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 165,215 shares. Dupont Cap accumulated 8,700 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 11.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 127,276 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Coldstream Cap holds 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 20,782 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 83,914 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 15,736 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 670,464 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $101.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,340 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).