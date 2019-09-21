Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Nve (NVEC) Share Price Declined, Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $7.73 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 112,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 324,357 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59M, down from 436,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 17,575 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,360 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. 10 reported 120,138 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C holds 52,060 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 36,183 were accumulated by Next Gru. Axiom Lc De holds 1.04M shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,857 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 5.03% or 536,221 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 22,533 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 1.03M shares. 259,341 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 603,516 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 33,135 shares. 16,007 are held by Forte Capital Ltd Adv.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 45,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 40,855 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $82.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 35,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

