Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $19.71 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 171,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 670,484 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.35 million, down from 841,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 1.65 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 231,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.99 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Institute For Wealth Management invested in 15,098 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 810 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,130 shares. Vident Invest Advisory stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.09% or 3,224 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.08% or 7,211 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Incorporated owns 5,203 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 561,100 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.84% or 27,101 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,532 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 119,339 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 51,189 shares to 459,617 shares, valued at $29.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 205,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16,400 shares to 20,841 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Com has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Factory Mutual Insurance Co holds 2.72M shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Boston And Management reported 69,123 shares stake. Sabal has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Financial Advisors holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,244 shares. Bokf Na reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 62,186 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 209,118 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Co has 4,127 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 173,707 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. West Family reported 42,400 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset accumulated 7,323 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.06M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.