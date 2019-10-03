Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Holder Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Holding by $413,100; Freshford Capital Management Increases Stake in Post Hldgs (POST)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 658,612 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Narrows Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE is ‘freaking out’ looking for leakers after Post exposÃ© – New York Post” published on December 07, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Communication has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 103,776 shares. Riverhead Lc has 0.16% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 40,593 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,617 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 103,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 2,007 shares. Pettee holds 0.49% or 7,355 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 17,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss State Bank accumulated 117,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,475 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.20 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Financial Bank Tru holds 0.64% or 21,323 shares. Raymond James Na owns 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 378,636 shares. 403,033 are owned by Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Co. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,323 shares. Globeflex LP accumulated 86 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 72,706 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weik Capital accumulated 5.68% or 88,419 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Inc holds 5.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 139,701 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc owns 1,617 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 766,898 shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. Northstar accumulated 0.35% or 6,198 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 5.03% or 536,221 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Securities Limited Com reported 29,490 shares.