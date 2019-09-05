Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Holder Bluefin Trading Lifted Position by $792,900; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Upped Its Position by $933,440

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 29,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 129,425 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 100,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.37M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 12,424 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 448.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 264,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 323,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 2.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 23,537 shares to 26,663 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 59,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv (Uk) holds 217,241 shares or 7.95% of its portfolio. 131,900 are owned by Hemenway Trust Limited Liability. Mai Cap stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.57% or 43,308 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 8,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company invested in 104,407 shares or 3.09% of the stock. 38.41 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Petrus Trust Lta owns 85,000 shares. Stearns Finance Gru holds 1.18% or 53,085 shares. Blue Edge Cap Llc invested in 14,952 shares. 20,864 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset invested in 20,417 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,181 shares. 182,353 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.