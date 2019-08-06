Microsof (MSFT) Holder Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Its Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Microsof (MSFT) by 84.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 100,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18,303 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, down from 119,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Microsof for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 27.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 683,476 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 641,215 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,700 shares. Ensemble Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,369 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 113,792 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 1.59M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.31% or 366,140 shares. Central Fincl Bank And has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mu Invs Ltd holds 73,600 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. North Star Asset invested in 66,822 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Bluecrest Management Limited has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 1,330 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strategic Limited Company holds 3,229 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,432 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda T (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $17.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Comm by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscrip (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd accumulated 125,380 shares. 8.93M are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Voya Mgmt Limited Company holds 3.34% or 12.59 million shares. Homrich And Berg holds 74,481 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Inv stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp holds 806,122 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27.51 million shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.26% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,042 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 66,054 shares. America First Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,232 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.