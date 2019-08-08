Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake Raised by Ws Management Lllp; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Maintains Stake in Ypf Sa (YPF)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 11.54 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sa (YPF) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 57,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 576,733 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 214,313 are owned by Bokf Na. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.12% or 59,200 shares. 736,765 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 131,190 are held by Maverick Cap Ltd. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,391 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability reported 2,963 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,344 shares. Cypress Funds Lc accumulated 655,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.47% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc reported 1,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 279,706 were reported by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 9,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.19% or 324,248 shares in its portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares to 710,791 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,254 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,000 shares to 14,192 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,133 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.