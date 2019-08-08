Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Shares Rose While Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Its Holding; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $8.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 10.70 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95M, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 7.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 35,200 shares to 91,100 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 98,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,788 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 544 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 93,580 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 83,587 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,209 were reported by Manchester Management Limited Liability. Uss Invest Mngmt invested in 45,827 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). One Trading LP stated it has 63,452 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.22M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Compton Management Ri holds 0.66% or 28,091 shares. Finance Architects reported 2,203 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel owns 3,939 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,740 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 306,892 shares to 221,086 shares, valued at $44.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,641 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 28,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vestor Ltd Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.98% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakworth Cap holds 14,607 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Invest Ltd Com owns 8,315 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Td Asset owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 371,112 shares. 503,123 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 484,515 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 173 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm owns 7,505 shares.

