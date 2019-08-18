Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Shares Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $369,600 as Valuation Declined

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 49,340 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 53,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 972,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 497,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 5,150 shares or 0% of the stock. James Rech holds 0% or 47 shares. Argi Investment Services Lc invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 0.64% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 54,921 shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv Inc reported 3,476 shares. 94,200 were reported by Cna Corporation. 63,340 are owned by Twin Mgmt Inc. Moors & Cabot reported 34,700 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund accumulated 0.11% or 6,051 shares. 3,395 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh. Hudock Grp Inc Lc stated it has 390 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.13% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. South State invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York has 88,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 317 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,282 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,085 shares. 19.42 million were reported by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Principal Finance Grp has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0% or 173 shares. Pictet North America holds 34,872 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 28,985 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,348 shares. Maverick Cap has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 131,190 shares. Clearline LP reported 24,405 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 484,515 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15,600 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 158,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.