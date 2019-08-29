Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Shares Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position by $1.31 Million as Shares Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 972,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 497,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 16.00M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

