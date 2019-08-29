Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Share Price Rose While Ws Management Lllp Lifted Its Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 15.59 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 2,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 183,121 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, down from 185,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $383.75. About 776,382 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,963 were accumulated by Grisanti Management Llc. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 28,391 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Company holds 118,103 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Maryland Cap accumulated 62,912 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 243 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 2,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Biondo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% or 18,524 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Co has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,749 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Torray Lc invested in 0.18% or 5,715 shares. Alabama-based Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 1,357 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 951 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Limited Company.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 310,737 shares to 883,113 shares, valued at $52.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 14,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

