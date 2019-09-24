Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Position Held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp; Eagle Global Advisors Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.91 Million; Stock Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 16.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 313,327 shares to 825,012 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 332,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,750 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated stated it has 181,613 shares. 249,363 are owned by Hodges. Herald Invest owns 25,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 27,700 were accumulated by Compton Cap Mngmt Ri. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,476 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 14,653 shares stake. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.24% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 16,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation accumulated 537,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.53 million shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 1,200 shares. Marco Inv holds 0.05% or 7,815 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd reported 1,744 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 Chip Stocks Rallying on China Trade Rhetoric – Schaeffers Research” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetta Financial Serv Inc accumulated 5,700 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,112 are held by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 58,505 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Alpine Woods Investors Limited holds 0.33% or 846 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Gp reported 3,230 shares. Bender Robert Assocs reported 7,999 shares. British Columbia Invest stated it has 110,704 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 31,223 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Com invested in 726 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,430 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Management holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 2.2% or 19,541 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 3,563 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9,604 shares to 53,226 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 18,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,302 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).