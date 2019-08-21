Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Holding Boosted by Ws Management Lllp; Moors & Cabot Continues to Hold Holding in Pulte Group (PHM)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 3.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 135.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 22,424 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, up from 9,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 610,450 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Putnam Invs Limited Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Laffer Invests has 65,690 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 45,527 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 485,594 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.27% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 11,483 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 145,885 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 55,309 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 455,805 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 9,192 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 594,171 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $59.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 396,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,722 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate has 8,685 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 5,393 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 529,560 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 455,595 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 34,480 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Llc reported 8,315 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 888 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 113,042 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 1.55 million shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,436 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 315,877 shares. Tegean Cap Management Llc invested in 2.81% or 100,000 shares. 2,963 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc.

