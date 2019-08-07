Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $88.15 Million; Sabby Management Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $28.08 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 2150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.99 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.17. About 1.16 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 298,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.33% or 394,241 shares. Yacktman Asset Lp holds 0.27% or 521,799 shares. Rech Investors has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). D E Shaw & reported 2.59 million shares. Everence holds 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 20,260 shares. Donald Smith And holds 5.71 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). California-based Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 476,622 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 183,882 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.1% or 18,800 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Nv by 1.08 million shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $66.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,340 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1,148 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,769 are held by Choate Advsr. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 4,781 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,594 shares. 17,046 were accumulated by Old Commercial Bank In. Citigroup invested in 183,724 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 29,600 shares. Hl Fincl Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,434 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Trust has 2,115 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P, Florida-based fund reported 1,109 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0.23% or 14,844 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 37,928 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 37,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen & Novartis’ Alzheimer Studies End in Another Failure – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.61 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.