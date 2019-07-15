Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Decreased Its Position by $976,950 as Stock Price Rose

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 6,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 198,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 481,952 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 82,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt accumulated 8,780 shares. 683 Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 360,000 shares. Da Davidson Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 211,349 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Fil accumulated 890,454 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation reported 400 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 736,765 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,299 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 5,835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.74M are held by Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 159,932 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 49,605 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 611,066 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $66.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PHM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 671 shares to 42,862 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).