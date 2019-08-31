Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.05 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 10,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 129,940 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 119,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Lc accumulated 1,726 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clark Estates Inc New York reported 88,000 shares stake. Ally Fin reported 15,000 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.19% stake. Gam Ag reported 42,870 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Corsair Capital Management LP holds 0.14% or 10,803 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 413,186 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 98,323 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1.08 million shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 518,841 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison Capital has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

