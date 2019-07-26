Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined While Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Holding by $524,800; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake by $4.24 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 107,438 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 14.24 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares to 608,092 shares, valued at $53.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nucor Raises Prices On Sheet Metal: Why It Matters For The Steel Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Sees Major Price Risks for Steel Companies, and a Silver Lining – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

