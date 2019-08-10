Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Wedbush Securities Increased by $304,425 Its Stake; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Its Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 114,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 321,615 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 436,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.62 million shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 27,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.63M shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $196.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig reported 222,795 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Argent holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,718 shares. Amer Natl Ins Commerce Tx invested in 101,650 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited invested in 1.46M shares or 0.15% of the stock. 1.87M are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Bank & Trust reported 27,713 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 880,777 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 53,593 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advent Capital Management De has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Donald Smith And Co Incorporated stated it has 5.71 million shares or 9.05% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth owns 199 shares. 1.43 million are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5,995 shares.

