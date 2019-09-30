Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Holding; M&R Capital Management Trimmed Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $384,852

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 180.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 4.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 6.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.18 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91 million shares traded or 184.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 19,404 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,799 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 457,873 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 384,692 shares or 1.37% of the stock. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 147,782 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Invsts accumulated 0.33% or 36.14M shares. Central Asset Invests Mngmt (Hk) Limited owns 12,575 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 27,806 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 17,183 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 28,703 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 950,308 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $267.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Lp invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The California-based Cap Intll Incorporated Ca has invested 0.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 268,577 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 23,498 are held by Hbk Investments L P. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 168,455 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 16,921 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie owns 641 shares. 47,628 were reported by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability. Investors reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 211,595 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation, New Hampshire-based fund reported 19,512 shares. Tdam Usa holds 41,187 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Trust LP holds 281,979 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

