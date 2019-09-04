Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Delta Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Nomura Holdings Upped Servicenow (NOW) Position by $40.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 202.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 165,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 246,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.62M, up from 81,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $268.86. About 314,920 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 15.60M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.32% or 27,080 shares. 26,706 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 5,126 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Limited invested in 0.07% or 131,190 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 182,651 shares stake. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 19,128 shares. Moreover, Tegean Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.81% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 223,340 shares. Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 10,803 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 34,400 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 41,500 shares. First Washington Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,306 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (Put) (NYSE:WAB) by 16,100 shares to 46,700 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 484,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).