Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lynch & Associates Decreased Position

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 16.86 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

