Micron Technology (MU) Stock Declined While Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.05 Million Its Holding; Pinnacle Holdings Holding In 3M (MMM) Was Lifted

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 57.49M shares traded or 110.69% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 99 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97B, up from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 2.11M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 70 shares to 16,936 shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,584 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 17,396 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 10,842 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 5,335 shares. Clarkston Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Seizert Partners Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 167 shares. The California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mathes owns 1.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,893 shares. New England & Management Inc accumulated 5,895 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 9,036 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colony owns 5,713 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation reported 32,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

