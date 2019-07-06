Micron Technology (MU) Stake Raised by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa; Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $439,895; Share Price Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 151,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 215,055 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company's stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.48% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowgrass (Us) LP reported 0.08% stake. 9,330 are held by Hillsdale Inv Management Inc. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 124,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Trust Natl Bank has 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,348 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank accumulated 3.79 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.89% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Weiss Multi holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 35,000 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 88,000 shares. 880,777 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Aperio Gru Lc reported 1.09M shares stake.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Earnings Growth Challenges to Persist – Nasdaq" on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Needham leaves Micron sidelines after earnings – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares to 61,260 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barbara Oil Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Fiera invested 0.14% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,010 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated holds 0.34% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 499,113 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Connecticut-based Hartford Finance Management has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 9,557 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 434,179 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,276 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $431.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,859 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.