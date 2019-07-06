Micron Technology (MU) Stake Maintained by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Macy’s (M) Stake Maintained by General American Investors Company Inc

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 4.92 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18719.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 93,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.12% or 296,962 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,900 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 698,985 shares. 100 were reported by City. First Washington accumulated 570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 269,212 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Reilly Financial Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2,930 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sageworth Commerce has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3,335 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 26.62 million shares in its portfolio.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13,047 shares to 248,093 shares, valued at $84.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,537 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Isnâ€™t Out of the Woods Yet – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron Technology: Still Offering Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Buying Genesee & Wyoming – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Apergy Corporation’s (NYSE:APY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Q2 beats as principal transactions increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).