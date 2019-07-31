Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined While State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Trimmed Position by $513,197; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Market Value Declined, Zpr Investment Management Lifted Stake

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 12,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 197,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 12.35 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 61,754 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Financial Svcs holds 0.08% or 2,466 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 7,763 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 11 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 0.01% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 25,305 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 4,119 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 186,005 shares. 22,574 are owned by Profit Investment Management Ltd Co. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Fdx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 2,902 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC Bullish On New Dow, Less So On DowDupont – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Dow Inc. (DOW) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regal-Beloit declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC’s Quick Reaction To Twitter’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4,067 shares to 15,318 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 27,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 6,107 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,435 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 100,000 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 53,593 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 23,203 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Alpha Limited Company accumulated 214 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Company. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 377,474 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 1.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 189,650 were reported by Zacks Mgmt.