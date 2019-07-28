Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Stake; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Its Position

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,001 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, down from 248,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS THAT THE BANK’S REVIEW PROCESS IS “VIRTUALLY COMPLETE” WITH RESPECT TO SALES PRACTICES ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.13% or 31,545 shares. At Bancshares reported 45,757 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 7,785 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 3.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 683 Ltd has invested 1.35% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cutter & Com Brokerage has 0.22% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 20,260 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Company owns 0.36% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,035 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 4.95% or 1.98 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 0.01% or 6,678 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,461 shares to 494,519 shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Inv accumulated 14,061 shares. Pure Fincl Inc has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bank Of The West holds 0.33% or 57,991 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,850 shares. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 0.89% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oak Ltd Oh reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9.95M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 239,001 shares. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd Com invested 6.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,300 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 5,732 shares. Carret Asset Limited invested in 39,321 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.09% or 83,020 shares in its portfolio.