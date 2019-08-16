Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.05 Million; Kellner Capital Cut Its Holding in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by $9.47 Million as Stock Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 16.23 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 25.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).