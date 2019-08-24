Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Saba Capital Management LP Upped Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 10,267 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Stock Is Now a Buy More Than Ever – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 19,128 were accumulated by Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc. Bb&T invested in 13,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Prns Llp has 32,975 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.22% or 20,832 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 221,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 27,876 were reported by Asset Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.2% or 22,288 shares. 198,555 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated. Bessemer accumulated 12,290 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 2.48% or 875,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Creative Planning has 198,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance reported 1.60M shares stake.

More recent Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Royce Global Value Trust to Reduce Investment Advisory Fee Effective January 1, 2019 – PR Newswire” on October 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Jan 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RGT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 1.48% more from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Us National Bank De holds 4,193 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 39,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18,999 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Grace And White Ny invested in 0.11% or 47,912 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 850 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 43,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 91,975 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 645,533 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). 1607 Capital Limited Liability reported 238,107 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc holds 0.24% or 51,592 shares. 275,422 are owned by Private Management Grp Incorporated Inc.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 62,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,245 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).