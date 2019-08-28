Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.20 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Increases Position in Paycom Software (PAYC)

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 6.40 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 59.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 14,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $250.59. About 271,687 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 6,062 shares. Ent Corporation reported 306 shares. Blair William And Il reported 238,970 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Allstate Corporation owns 66,805 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Serv invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 30,000 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 102,159 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Allied Advisory accumulated 72,269 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.42% or 50,847 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 6,625 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) owns 20,300 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.44% or 139,435 shares in its portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares to 419,738 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

