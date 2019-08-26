Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $1.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $211.7. About 34,544 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 3.45 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares to 419,738 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.70M for 26.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Retail Bank reported 45,757 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 27,080 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 1.69 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,595 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 20,628 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.66 million shares. 5,136 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 466,245 shares. Wafra accumulated 0.54% or 375,253 shares. Eidelman Virant has 65,141 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 184,882 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,892 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Invest Rech has 370,097 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Dalton Invests reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 1,488 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 9,584 are held by Brinker. Crestwood Advsrs Lc reported 1,200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 8,300 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,786 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 65,646 shares. 18,650 were reported by Sit. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 1.58% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 38,116 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 1,945 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,801 shares.