Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Montgomery Investment Management Holding in Mdu Res Group (MDU) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 135,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 12.28 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 678,669 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.07M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 200,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.