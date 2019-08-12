Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Its Holding by $825,740; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $10.57 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69M, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,713 were reported by Com National Bank. Brighton Jones Limited holds 7,424 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Herald Investment Mgmt has 25,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 3.82 million shares stake. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com accumulated 214 shares. Westpac Bk holds 455,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,269 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,368 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has 1.09M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Roundview Capital Limited Com owns 8,476 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,757 shares to 128,957 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 803,619 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 133.00M shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.11% stake. Agf America holds 90,095 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 19,655 shares stake. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1,726 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 167,414 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,542 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd reported 251,950 shares. Korea Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regions Corp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 40,000 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00M shares to 37.50M shares, valued at $57.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.