Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $3.09 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Has Increased by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 75,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 29.77M shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset invested in 0.17% or 17,356 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc accumulated 1.22M shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,786 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.84% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 87,389 shares. Monarch Mgmt reported 4,172 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Manchester Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). U S Invsts reported 2,063 shares. Optimum Investment reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 1,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cape Ann Bancorp reported 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 22,601 shares to 2,399 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (Prn) by 15,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125 are owned by Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.75% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Of Vermont holds 0% or 920 shares. Ally Financial owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,000 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 11.25 million shares. 469,433 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 91,840 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited invested in 0.37% or 223,340 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.04 million shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 49,200 shares. 2,930 are held by Reilly Advsrs Llc. Federated Pa owns 928,911 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).