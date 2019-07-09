Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Leuthold Group Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Declined, Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered by $35.29 Million Its Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 630,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.86M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 832,674 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 90,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 114,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 28.15 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 58,017 shares to 181,464 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD, Micron Options Bulls Strike as Chip Stocks Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Handicapping the Q2 2019 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 100,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 503,123 shares. National Bank Of Stockton accumulated 11,193 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,530 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,726 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd owns 19,900 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning holds 198,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag owns 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 42,870 shares. Whittier Comm Of Nevada owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,889 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.07% or 228,696 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.05% or 11,881 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.39 million shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares to 521,350 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why This Company Could Pose a Threat to Big Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Banking Stocks That Can Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs. RBC (TSX:RY): Which Is the Better Banking Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Millennial Couples: Here’s How You Can Build a $5 Million TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.