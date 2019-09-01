Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Raised Holding by $9.84 Million; Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $697,254

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 11,881 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). M&T Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.62 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 7,785 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Denali Ltd Liability holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 394,600 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 39,181 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Limited Liability reported 28,717 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 3.83M shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company owns 225,598 shares. Indexiq holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 138,375 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 781,641 shares.