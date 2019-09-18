Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Raised Position; Cypress Capital Management Boosted Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $347,150 as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 275,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, up from 269,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 57,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 7.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryl Dtch Shell by 7,220 shares to 93,345 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,600 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.